Kaguya-sama: Love is War 2 closes with a bang, sales of the manga are also growing

Season 2 of Kaguya-sama: Love is War ended definitively yesterday and, taking up the narrator's words, "the battle will go on for much longer!". Waiting for the announcement of the third season, however, the fans poured out on social media, thanking the animation studio A-1 Pictures for the excellent work done.

If the eleventh episode of the anime had temporarily put aside the classic comedy vein to deal with a more important theme, the season finale literally ended with a "bang", or with an exhilarating explosion that once again put face to face the two protagonists. The first 11 episodes of the second season of Kaguya-sama: Love is War adapted chapters 46 to 90, net of some small leap necessary not to go overboard. The season finale instead adapted, in this order, chapters 100, 101 and 91, with a partial rewriting of the third to facilitate the closure of the series.

Simultaneously with the conclusion of the second season it was also confirmed that the manga has reached the figure of 12 million copies in circulation, thus adding another million to the total presented on 5 June. The work is currently distributed in Italy by Star Comics editions.

And what do you think of it? Did you enjoy the second season? Let us know with a comment! Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to remind you that Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Part 2, the latest effort of the boys of A-1 Pictures, will arrive on July 11th.