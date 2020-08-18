Kaguya-sama cosplay: the protagonist in a set of photos by Neurahone

Share it:

Kaguya-sama was the anime of the season, with its episodes that delighted viewers who were unable to enjoy many broadcasts in the spring period, due to the Coronavirus. The group of Shuchiin's protagonists gave birth to comic but also touching scenes and at the top of these events is the protagonist Kaguya.

Kaguya Shinomiya, the youngest daughter of the Shinomiya family and one of the most influential people in Shuchiin, both for her social pedigree and for her role as vice president. She is a cynical girl who has no qualms about using tricks because of the environment in which she grew up, which also makes her naive on certain topics. Fans appreciated her for her way of doing things but also for the evolution he is having in the course of Kaguya-sama: Love is War.

With the explosion in popularity of the anime, more and more cosplay about Kaguya and the other characters in the group are popping up on the net. Today we present the work of Neurahone, a girl who brought two photos with her on Instagram Kaguya Shinomiya cosplay which you can see in the post below. Dressed in the classic black Shuchiin dress, Neurahone shows herself in two poses that reflect two of Kaguya's attitudes, one more convinced and the other embarrassed. You would like to see others Kaguya-sama themed cosplay?