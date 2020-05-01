Entertainment

Kaguya-sama, Chika becomes a sexy Playboy bunny in the new 200 € figures

April 30, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Good Smile Company has recently put up for sale a new series of figures starring Chika Fujiwara, the beloved secretary of the student council in Kaguya-sama: Love you War. The figurines are in 1/4 scale and see Kaguya Shinomiya's best friend posing with a complete as a Playboy bunny, fishnet stockings and high heels.

At the bottom of the article you can take a look at the back of the product, already snapped up on all online shipping sites. On the Good Smile Company, pre-orders are open from today, Thursday 30 April 2020, until next 25 June, excluding stocks. The statuette, on sale at the modest price of 25,000 yen (about 200 euros), will be distributed in exactly one year, in April 2021.

The Japanese company Freeing he will take care of the orders, making all the figurines in polyvinylchloride and having them painted by hand. The figures are about 36 centimeters tall and the socks, in particular, are made separately and inserted only when the work is complete.

READ:  My Hero Academia 4x25: Endeaver climbs another ranking, is also the No. 1 of Twitter

And what do you think of it? You like it? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you have not already done so, we advise you to read our in-depth analysis on Kaguya-sama: Love is War, in which we explain the reasons for the success of the anime.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.