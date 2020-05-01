Kaguya-sama, Chika becomes a sexy Playboy bunny in the new 200 € figures

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Good Smile Company has recently put up for sale a new series of figures starring Chika Fujiwara, the beloved secretary of the student council in Kaguya-sama: Love you War. The figurines are in 1/4 scale and see Kaguya Shinomiya's best friend posing with a complete as a Playboy bunny, fishnet stockings and high heels.

At the bottom of the article you can take a look at the back of the product, already snapped up on all online shipping sites. On the Good Smile Company, pre-orders are open from today, Thursday 30 April 2020, until next 25 June, excluding stocks. The statuette, on sale at the modest price of 25,000 yen (about 200 euros), will be distributed in exactly one year, in April 2021.

The Japanese company Freeing he will take care of the orders, making all the figurines in polyvinylchloride and having them painted by hand. The figures are about 36 centimeters tall and the socks, in particular, are made separately and inserted only when the work is complete.

And what do you think of it? You like it? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you have not already done so, we advise you to read our in-depth analysis on Kaguya-sama: Love is War, in which we explain the reasons for the success of the anime.