Kaguya-sama: a beautiful Chika Fujiwara in a swimsuit with the Fegalvao cosplay

Kaguya-sama: Love is War has recently concluded a broadcast that made many viewers laugh, move and excite. The anime had already gone viral during the first season also thanks to Chika Dance, based on that unpredictable character who is Chika Fujiwara.

The secretary of the council has helped to destroy many battles between Kaguya and Shirogane throughout history thanks to chaos it brings. The two protagonists of Kaguya-sama: Love is War have never been able to tame it properly. Described as one of the prettiest girls in the school and with several suitor behind, Fujiwara is one of the main anime and manga characters and is often used as a yardstick with Kaguya for the two physicists.

Specifically, what is most noticeable about Fujiwara it is the huge breast that often leaves Kaguya jealous. And luckily it has not yet been seen in a swimsuit version by the president, while fans were able to see a brief appearance in the anime during the first season of Kaguya-sama: Love is War. The cosplayer Fegalvao has decided to dedicate herself to this anime character by presenting her Chika Fujiwara cosplay in two versions. As you can see in the post below, Fegalvao on the left has dressed the role of a student, with the black uniform of Shuchiin that stand out against the pink hair of the girl. On the right, its forms are highlighted by the white bathing suit.

Pending the third season, Kaguya-sama ended with excellent ratings and this also had positive effects on the manga.