Kaguya returns and inflames the web, a record on Reddit: it is the best anime debut ever

Kaguya-sama: Love is War is finally back, and it has immediately resumed breaking records. Over the past 24 hours the anime has flown into Twitter trends and has literally shattered the upvote record in the r / Anime subreddit, so far held since the first episode of Mob Psycho 100 II.

In less than 24 hours, the first episode of Kaguya-sama: Love is War 2 got about twice the recognition of Demon Slayer episode 19: Kimetsu no Yaiba and only a few thousand less likes. In addition to having recorded the best debut ever, the episode is also in eighth place by number of likes. The first position is temporarily occupied by the season finale of the first season of the anime.

In the current period, the A-1 Pictures series was expected to suffer competition from Oregairu 3, Sword Art Online and Re: Zero, all postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. At the bottom you can take a look at some reactions from the web.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War 2 will go on for another eleven weeks, which is until episode 12's broadcast. Aka Akasaka has recently passed the ten million copies sold and consequently, the renewal for a third season should be a simple formality.

