Kadokawa reveals the ten souls of 2019 most appreciated by the Japanese public

Kadokawa recently published theAnime Marketing White Paper 2020: a 1302-page search containing all the data regarding the approximately 200 anime series distributed in 2019. The results made it possible to crown the most viewed anime of last year, namely Demon Slayer, and to draw up a ranking of the 10 most popular anime in absolute.

Of all the series, the one that got the most perfect ratings it has always been Demon Slayer, who therefore conquered yet another first place in the standings. About half of the spectators (48.9%) called themselves "Very satisfied"after watching.

Below is the complete Top 10.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (48.9%) Attack on Titan 3 (41.5%) JoJo's Bizarre Adventures: Golden Wind (40.4%) Takagi-San 2 (37%) Astra: Lost in Space (36.5%) Hi Score Girl (36.2%) Dr. Stone (35.3%) Run With the Wind (34.3%) Vinland Saga (33.9%) Kaguya-sama: Love is War (33.9%)

Attack on Titan 3 therefore loses comparison with the work of Studio Ufotable. An unexpected defeat, especially considering the gigantic fame enjoyed by the work on Japanese soil. The boys of WIT Studio can still console themselves with the excellent placement of Vinland Saga, now a staple in all the rankings of the past year.

