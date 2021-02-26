KADOKAWA Light Novel EXPO 2020 Event Reveals Promotional Video

The editorial Kadokawa published through his official YouTube channel a promotional video for the “KADOKAWA Light Novel EXPO 2020” event, which is scheduled to take place between March 6 and 31 of this year. However, it should be noted that the “main course” will take place on March 6 and 7, where a large number of important announcements for different literary franchises will be revealed.

This event was to be held between October 10 and 11, 2020 in Saitama Prefecture, however, it was postponed due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kadokawa’s five largest publishing labels will participate with various literary franchises, including: Sneaker Bunko, MF Bunko J, Dengeki Bunko, Famitsu Bunko Y Fujimi Fantasia Bunko. Finally, the event will be broadcast through Nico Nico, Periscope Y YouTube Live.

KADOKAWA Light Novel EXPO 2020 Presentation Schedule

The list presents the work with its title in Japanese (and in English if available), as well as the presenters who will star in the information panel. It is worth noting that important announcements are expected for these franchises:

86: Eighty Six – Shouya Chiba , Ikumi Hasegawa .

– , . Osananajimi ga Zettai ni Makenai Love Comedy (The Romcom Where The Childhood Friend Won’t Lose!) – Yoshitsugu Matsuoka , Ayane Sakura , Saori Oonishi , Nobunaga Shimazaki .

(The Romcom Where The Childhood Friend Won’t Lose!) – , , , . Onegai, Ore wo Genjitsu ni Modosanaide! Symphonia Stage – Yumi Uchiyama , Miyari Nemoto .

– , . Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi (Redo of Healer) – Yuya Hozumi , Ayano Shibuya , Shizuka Ishigami .

(Redo of Healer) – , , . Kyuukyoku Shinka shita Full Dive RPG ga Genjitsu yori mo Kusoge Dattara (What If the Ultimately Evolved Full Dive RPG was a Crappier Game than Reality) – Ayana Taketatsu , Ai Fairouz , Aoi Koga .

(What If the Ultimately Evolved Full Dive RPG was a Crappier Game than Reality) – , , . Shin no Nakama ja Nai to Yuusha no Party wo Oidasareta node, Henkyou de Slow Life suru Koto ni Shimashita ( I Was Kicked out of the Hero’s Party Because I Wasn’t a True Companion so I Decided to Have a Slow Life at the Frontier) – Ryouta Suzuki , Kanon Takao , Naomi Oozora .

( I Was Kicked out of the Hero’s Party Because I Wasn’t a True Companion so I Decided to Have a Slow Life at the Frontier) – , , . Strike the Blood – Risa Taneda , Rina Hidaka , Asami Seto .

– , , . Seijo no Maryoku wa Bannou Desu (The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent) – Yui Ishikawa , Takuya Eguchi .

(The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent) – , . Sentouin, Hakenshimasu! (Combatants Will Be Dispatched!) – Yuusuke Shirai , Miyu Tomita .

(Combatants Will Be Dispatched!) – , . Sword Art Online (Literary and Video Game Franchise) – Yoshitsugu Matsuoka , Rina Hidaka .

(Literary and Video Game Franchise) – , . Tate no Yuusha no Nariagari (The Rising of the Shield Hero) – Asami Seto , Rina Hidaka .

(The Rising of the Shield Hero) – , . Tantei wa Mou, Shindeiru (The Detective Is Already Dead) – Shin Nagai , Saki Miyashita , Ayana Taketatsu , Kanon Takao Y Saho Shirasu .

(The Detective Is Already Dead) – , , , Y . Date A Live – Nobunaga Shimazaki , Marina Inoue , Asami Sanada .

– , , . Hige wo Soru. Soshite Joshikousei wo Hirou ( I Shaved. Then I Brought a High School Girl Home) – Kazuyuki Okitsu , Kana Ichinose , Hiseko Kanemoto , Kaori Ishihara , Yuusuke Kobayashi , Natsumi Normal .

( I Shaved. Then I Brought a High School Girl Home) – , , , , , . Bokutachi no Remake (Remake our Life!) – Pending to announce.

(Remake our Life!) – Pending to announce. Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu (Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation) – Pending to announce.

(Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation) – Pending to announce. Re: Zero kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu (Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World) – Yuusuke Kobayashi , Rie Takahashi , Satomi Arai , Yoshitsugu Matsuoka .

(Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World) – , , , . Re: Zero kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu – Lost in Memories (Videogame) – Yuusuke Kobayashi, Rie Takahashi, Yumi Uchiyama.

Source: Official site

© KADOKAWA CORPORATION 2020

🔹 The list of presentations is not final and more panels could be announced until the date of the event (March 6).