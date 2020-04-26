K-Pop Singers Encourage Medical Staff Fighting COVID-19

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Various K-Pop singers and groups released a new version of the song "Evergreen" to commemorate the April Revolution and also send encouragement and support to medical professionals around the world who are fighting day by day against the pandemic of COVID-19.

The April Revolution, also called the April 19 Revolution or the April 19 Movement, were massive protests in South Korea against President Syngman Rhee and the First Republic from April 11 to 26, 1960 that led to Rhee's resignation. ; songs like "Evergreen" were banned during the Korean military government which encouraged listeners to work together and finally find victory.

The song was originally written by folk musician Kim Min Gi and first sung by Yang Hee Eun in 1979. The song has been well loved over the years for its hopeful message of uniting and overcoming difficulties.









A total of 34 K-pop singers participated in the project under the musical direction of composer Kim Hyung Seok:

Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai from TXT.

Kang San Ae.

Kim Jo Han.

Kim Feel.

Na Yoon Kwon.

Solbin, Haein, Yujeong, Soyeon and ZN from LABOUM.

Joy from Red Velvet.

Muzie.

Bada.

Baek Ji Young.

JeA from Brown Eyed Girls.

Sandeul from B1A4.

Bizzy.

Kyuhyun, Ryeowook and Yesung from Super Junior.

Ali.

Ailee.

YooA from Oh My Girl.

Oh Yeon Jun.

Yoon Do Hyun.

EXID's Solji.

Lee Eun Mi.

Tiger JK.

Ha Dong Kyun.

Hong Jin Young.

Before the song's release, The Blue House also cast a behind-the-scenes look at the singers who recorded the song together.









You may also like:

Suga and BTS ARMY honor nurse in her work against COVID-19

BTS's V shares with the adorable ARMY challenge before COVID-19

BTS sends hopeful message to ARMY in the face of COVID-19 pandemic