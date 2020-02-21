K-Pop singer Cha In-Ha dies at 27 in unknown conditions

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The actor and singer Cha In-Ha, which stood out in the industry K-pop in South Korea, He died at 27.

The vocalist and dancer of the K-Pop band Surprise U He participated in radio and television programs in the Asian country.

Cha In-Ha it was the artistic name of the popular young man who was actually called Lee Jae-Ho; It should be noted that in his last social media post, the South Korean wrote a message that said: "Everyone, watch out."

Although the regret that caused the death of the young man was reported Cha In-Ha, the singer's agents asked people not to speculate or spread rumors about his death to avoid additional pain for the family.

In the last two months the entertainment world of South Korea He has been in mourning. Just last October, the 25-year-old interpreter Sulli died and left a note in which he expressed much regret. Also, last week Goo Hara, another singer of K-pop, was found dead at home.

In South Korea the artists are subjected to great demands and to that is added the pressure of the followers themselves, who in social networks exert criticism towards the behavior and image of the actors or singers.

Added to that, in that region of the world depression is seen socially as a weakness of character and who suffers it is strongly judged.

Park Bom, a member of the group 2NE1, confessed that he used antidepressants and the press went over qualify her as a drug addict.

On the other hand the case of the artist Jang Ja-Yeon He revealed the general situation of women in a society as conservative as Asia.

Before taking her own life, the young woman said that had been forced to perform sexual acts to sponsors and other people who “would help her have good roles in television and film.

With information from Televisa News

You may also like:

Luxury cars and personalized jewels: boxer Andy Ruiz has squandered his fortune