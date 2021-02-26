K-On !: Yui’s voice performed an original song for the franchise

“Choudo Ice” (Just Ice) is a song created by the writer ARuFa in 2018 who loved anime so much K-On! too much, which presented it as «A song that could exist on K-On!». Of course, it was a song that didn’t exist in the anime, and it wasn’t an official song of the franchise at all. However, he has been well received by fans and his music video has been viewed more than 800,000 times on YouTube to date.

By some miracle Aki Toyosaki, who lent her voice to the anime’s protagonist, Yui Hirasawa, published today a video of a version of the song on the official YouTube channel of the musical unit Sphere.

ARuFa wrote on Twitter: «A few years ago, I took the liberty of writing a song called “Choudo Ice” under the theme of “A song that could exist on K-On!” because I love the K-On franchise so much! And now, as a result of various things that have happened, the voice actress of the protagonist Yui Hirasawa, Aki Toyosaki-san herself has sung the song… Am I dreaming?».

For his part, Kakifly published the original manga in magazines Manga Time Kirara Y Manga Time Kirara Carat from the publisher Houbunsha between April 2007 and June 2012, with a total of six compiled volumes. The play inspired a thirteen-episode anime adaptation produced by the studios. Kyoto Animation, under the direction of Naoko Yamada, released in April 2009.

A 26-episode second season with the same production team was released in April 2010, followed by the 110-minute film, K-On! The Movie!, on December 3, 2011 and multiple adaptations to other media. A manga titled K-On! Shuffle It has been in publication since July 2018.

Synopsis of K-On!

A new high school year always means a lot to come, and one of those things is joining a club. Having a dilemma over which to join, Yui Hirasawa stumbles upon and requests to join the Light Music Club, which she misinterprets as a club where simple instruments, such as castanets, are played. Unable to play a more complicated instrument, he decides to visit the club to apologize and resign.

Meanwhile, the Light Music Club faces imminent dissolution due to lack of members. This causes the club members to offer anything from food to lounging around all day to convince Yui to join. Despite her efforts, Yui does not want to accept due to her lack of experience. As a last resort, they play a piece for Yui, which ignites her burning passion and she is finally convinced to enter.

Source: Music Natalie

© Kakifly / Houbunsha / Sakura High Light