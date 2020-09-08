K / DA more active than ever: the comic series dedicated to the K-pop group arrives

Share it:

The K-pop group K / DA, as we know, is back in the limelight after the success of the first track, a couple of years ago: the new single, “The Baddest“, was released on August 27 and is already a worldwide success. The complete album should not be long in coming.

Riot Games, at the moment, has not yet unbuttoned about the official release date of the album. The creative fervor, however, does not seem to be limited to this.

In fact, the first episode of a new web comic series entitled “K / DA: Harmonies“, which allows you to get a glimpse of what lies behind the scenes of the life of the pop group of League of Legends.

The first digital comic, entitled “Akali“, opens with the group struggling with some internal disagreements caused by misunderstandings regarding the recording of the album, as well as with the small crisis of the new member of the group Seraphine, among other things, the next MOBA champion by Riot Games.

Based on the clues contained in a discussion between Akali and Seraphine (which revolves around a “return to Shanghai”) it is possible to hypothesize that the group’s debut album will arrive during the League of Legends world championship which will begin between a couple of weeks.

Maybe it will be presented at the final? We just have to wait.