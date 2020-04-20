Juve's plan to make Mauro Icardi the 'partner' of Cristiano Ronaldo

The Juventus Turin think of the Argentine Mauro Icardi, forward owned by Inter de Milan and loaned this year in the Paris Saint Germain, to replace the also Argentine Gonzalo Higuain, who could leave Italy this summer, as reported by the Italian press on Monday.

"Tango! Higuaín retires, Icardi leaves", is the headline chosen by the Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport on its cover this Monday to refer to the possible change of center forward that will occur this summer in the Juventus.

According to the Italian media, Higuaín, who returned to Argentina in this emergency period due to the coronavirus, no longer sees his future as the protagonist of the Turin team and could definitively say goodbye to Turin.

Thus, Juventus, which already studied last year the possible signing of Icardi, will try to incorporate the Argentine in July and, to do so, would compensate the Paris Saint Germain with the Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic and the Brazilian side Alex Sandro.

In the Turin team's plans, the two youth players could convince PSG to give up signing Icardi permanently, who scored 20 goals in 31 games this year in France.

