Juventus will try to get closer to the title against a complicated Atalanta: time, TV and formations

Paulo Dybala, one of Juventus' offensive cards (REUTERS / Alessandro Garofalo)

Series A entered its final stretch and the margin of error became minimal. One of the key duels for the definition of the Scudetto will take place in Northern Italy, where two of the best teams of the tournament will face each other. From 16:45, Juventus leader will receive a tough Atalanta. Will televise ESPN 2.

The Vecchia Signora, despite coming from a 4-2 loss in his clash against Milan at San Siro, he still maintains the lead and the point difference with Lazio, who succumbed to Lecce (before receiving Sassuolo). Those in Turin look at everyone from above with 75 units, 7 more than those in the Italian capital.

For this commitment, Maurizio Sarri will have two good news, since he will be able to count on Matthijs de Ligt on defense and Argentina's Paulo Dybala on offense (he has a streak of 4 goals in his last four games). Both met their suspension date.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who seeks to be the top scorer in Italian football to become the first to do so in Serie A, La Liga and the Premier League, will also be part of the game. With 26 goals he is 3 from Ciro Immobile.

Those of Bergamo, meanwhile, have been making a dream tournament, having 66 points and appearing in third place in the standings, a location that ensures a place in the next edition of the Champions League.

With Alejandro Papu Gómez as driver, those led by Gian Piero Gasperini are to be feared on offense. They are the highest scoring team in the tournament, with 85 goals. Their main weapons are the Colombian Luis Muriel (17) and DUvan Zapata (14) and the Bosnian Josip Ilicic (15).

It is worth mentioning that the two teams are the only survivors of Italy in the current Champions League. Juventus, if he reverses the series with Lyon (in the first leg he lost 1-0 in France), will face the winner of Real Madrid-Manchester City in the quarterfinals. Atalanta, meanwhile, has already left Valencia on the road and will now face Neymar and Kylian Mbappé's Paris Saint Germain.

Formations:

Stadium: Juventus Stadium

Hour: 16.45

Televisation: ESPN 2

Positions table: