Juventus will seek their ninth consecutive scudetto against Sampdoria: time, TV and formations

Soccer Football – Serie A – Udinese v Juventus – Dacia Arena, Udine, Italy – July 23, 2020 Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID- 19) REUTERS / Jennifer Lorenzini

The Juventus reaches the thirty-sixth day with the intention of recovering points after suffer a defeat against Udinese in the previous match by a 2-1 result that deprived him of being champion.

Since the start of the competition, the locals have won in 25 of the 35 games disputed to date and have managed to score 73 goals for and 38 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, Sampdoria was defeated 2-1 in the last match who played against Genoa, so that a victory against the Vecchia Signora It would help him improve his career in the tournament.

As a local, bianconeri They have won 15 times and have drawn two in 17 disputed matches so far, making it a solid team in their stadium, scoring most of the points at stake.

As a visitor, Sampdoria won six games and was defeated 10 times in his 17 matches He has played so far, so he will have to give it his all at the Juventus stadium to get more points away from home.

The two rivals have met before at the Turin stadiumIn fact, the numbers show three defeats and eight draws in favor of the home team. Also, the locals have a total of six games in a row without losing to this rival in Serie A.

The last time Juve and Sampdoria played in this competition was in December 2019 and the meeting concluded with a 1-2 favorable to those led by Maurizio Sarri.

Regarding the situation of both teams in the Serie A leaderboard, the locals are ahead of their rival with a difference of 39 points. Juventus accumulates so far a total of 80 points in the box that have allowed it to reach the current leadership of the competition. For his part, Sampdoria has 41 points and occupies the fourteenth place in the championship.

POSSIBLE TRAININGS:

Juventus: Buffon; Square, De Ligt, Bonucci, A. Sandro; Matuidi, Bentancur, Rabiot; Bernardeschi, Dybala, C. Ronaldo.

Sampdoria: Audero; Bereszynski, Yoshida, Chabot, Augello; Depaoli, Thorsby, Linetty, Jankto; Gabbiadini, Quagliarella.

HOUR: 19:45 (16:45 ARG-URU / 15:45 CHI / 14:45 PER-COL-MEX)

TV: ESPN 2

STADIUM: Juventus Stadium

POSITIONS: