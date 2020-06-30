Juventus visits Genoa on their way to a new Serie A title: time, TV and formations

Share it:

Juventus is the leader of the Italian Serie A and is looking for a new win to take another step towards the title (REUTERS)

Although he could not win the Italy Cup – he lost it to Napoli on penalties – the return of the Juventus to the activity after the pause due to the pandemic of coronavirus has been more than satisfactory in the A series and this Tuesday he seeks to take a new step towards the title when facing the Genoa for his duel corresponding to the Date 29 of the championship.

The cast of Turin, who has won in both of his appearances for the Italian league and has not received any goals, is measured against 16th classified of the Series A, who in his last presentation did not go from the draw to two goals against Brescia, one of the teams in the relegation zone.

With the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo and the rest of the team figures, everything indicates that the leader of the Italian championship will not have to fear giving up points in the fight than for the trophy. "I saw a good mindset. Now, it is necessary to maintain it and continue achieving results ”, stressed the technician Maurizio Sarri.

The Juve visit the Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris after winning 4-0 to the Lecce and previously he had also done it away from home before Bologna by 2-0, two results that established him at the top of the A series with 69 points, four more than those with Lazio.

The escort has not had good performances in his last presentations – he suffered a 3-2 defeat against Atalanta and it cost him to beat Fiorentina last Saturday – but this next day he will play a few hours before the Juventus, so could put pressure on the championship leader in case of victory against Torino.

TRAININGS:

Genoa: Perin; Romero, Soumaoro, Masiello; Biraschi, Behrami, Schone, Sturaro, Barreca; Pandev, Sanabria.

Juventus: Szczesny; Square, De Ligt, Bonucci, Danilo; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi, Dybala, Ronaldo.

HOUR: 20:30 CET / 19:30 GMT.

16:30 Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay

15:30 Chile, Bolivia and Venezuela

14:30 Peru, Colombia and Mexico City

TV: ESPN

