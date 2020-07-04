Juventus-Torino, a Derby della Mole that will set a historical record for Gianluigi Buffon: time, TV and formations

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Paulo Dybala, one of the main figures of Juventus (Reuters)

Northern Italy will be paralyzed for a few hours due to a new edition of the Derby della Mole, a confrontation that will put two of the clubs with the most history in the country face to face. Since 12:15, with ESPN 2, Juventus and Torino will face each other.

The Vecchia Signora, who seeks to leave behind the blow in the final of the Italian Cup against Napoli, leads the contest with 72 units in the absence of nine commitments. Today he leads Lazio by four (later he receives Milan) and Inter by eight (he will face Bologna tomorrow).

Those led by Maurizio Sarri, whose priority is to turn the series against Lyon to get into the top eight in the Champions League (in the first leg they fell 1-0), come from winning the last eight scudettos.

This duel will be special for Gianluigi Buffon. The experienced 42-year-old goalkeeper will be from the game and in this way will reach 648 games in Serie A, thus exceeding the record held by Paolo Maldini, Milan legend.

The ‘1 ′, who arrived at the institution in 2001 from Parma, faces his 25th season as a professional, after returning last July after spending time at PSG. On his resume, he has obtained 19 national titles (nine Series A, four Italy Cups, five Super Cups and one Series B championship) and three Champions League finals (lost in 2003, 2015 and 2017).

Sarri, who received some criticism in recent weeks, will return to bet on the offensive for Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo, a duo that gave him results in the last commitments. Gonzalo Higuaín, for his part, will occupy a place among the relays.

The visit, meanwhile, only boasts 31 units, which places them well below the European competition ranking positions and close to the relegation zone (six from Lecce, the last to fall to the Second Division).

Argentinean Cristian Ansaldi will be from the game, like Andrea Belotti, the main figure of those commanded by Moreno Longo.

Formations:

Stadium: Juventus Stadium

Hour: 12.15

Televisation: ESPN 2

Positions table: