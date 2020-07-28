Juventus' shocking list of expendables to go in search of young talents

Share it:

Juventus plans to renew its squad (REUTERS / Jennifer Lorenzini)

Juventus has just lifted its ninth Scudetto in a row (36 of its history), but it is not satisfied. For several years, the Vecchia Signora made the decision to invest strongly within the pass market with only one objective: to conquer the Champions League, an event that has eluded it since 1996 (then it lost 5 finals).

In recent times the sports director Fabio Paratici decided to take the policy of starting to bet on young promises and, gradually, he began to refine the campus and lower the average age. For example, he bet on players like Matthijs de Ligt (20 years old), Merih Demiral (22), Cristian Romero (22 -credited to Genoa-), Luca Pellegrini (21 -credited in Cagliari-) and Dejan Kulisevski (20 -credited in Parma-).

As reported Tuttosport and Corriere dello SportTo make room for these emerging talents, the leadership made a list of essentials, which includes several experienced with long careers in their national teams.

Despite his desire to continue one more season, Juventus prefers to do without Gonzalo Higuaín (REUTERS / Massimo Pinca)

The first name that appears in this list is that of Gonzalo Higuaín. The 32-year-old Argentine striker intends to stay to fulfill his contract and is liked by the coach, but the leaders prefer to find a way out for him due to his age and high salary (he is one of the best payments on the team). Surnames such as those of Raúl Jiménez, Arkadiusz Milik or Edin Dzeko (the only case that could be replaced by another “veteran”) are the options that they handle in Turin to occupy an eventual first leg of the Pipit.

His constant injuries could mark Douglas Costa's way out (REUTERS / Alberto Lingria)

Two other footballers also stand out on the offensive that draw attention. Despite his good performance during the current season (he is a starter for the coach), Douglas Costa He could emigrate due to his constant injuries and because they would receive a significant sum of money to go in search of some of their objectives in the market (it is in the orbit of PSG).

Federico Chiesa, in the orbit of Juventus (REUTERS / Jennifer Lorenzini)

Federico BernardeschiInstead, it could be used as a currency. The young man never finished settling and at Juventus they are studying to offer it to lower the costs of the operation of Federico Chiesa, the 22-year-old young star of Fiorentina Federico Chiesa (son of Enrico, former Italian team).

Sami Khedira, another of Juventus' expendables (REUTERS / Massimo Pinca / Files from Turin)

The arrival of the Brazilian Arthur (today in conflict with Barcelona) would have a domino effect in the midfield. The two players who have the "for sale" sign hanging are the German Sami Khedira and the welsh Aaron Ramsey. In defense the situation is not so clear, but they will study alternatives to Daniele Rugani and Mattia De Sciglio.

Nicolo Zaniolo, the other desire of Juventus (REUTERS / Alberto Lingria)

Chiesa is not the only young talent to be targeted by the Vecchia Signora. The 21-year-old midfielder from Roma Nicolò Zaniolo It is a priority, but his high profile could complicate his arrival in this market. Furthermore, Maurizio Sarri insists on the arrival of Jorginho, whom he knows from his time in Napoli and took to Chelsea.

