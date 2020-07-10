Juventus, ready to give the pass of two Argentines for one of the jewels of Italian football

Share it:

Juventus would have decided to go for Federico Chiesa (EFE / EPA / ALESSANDRO DI MARCO)



Juventus, winner of the last eight Scudettos and current Serie A leader, has made the management decision for some pass markets for lower the average age of your workforce and start betting on young talents to start a renovation.

In recent times, he included young people such as Matthijs de Ligt, Merih Demiral, Rodrigo Bentancur, Luca Pellegrini (on loan in Cagliari), Dejan Kulusevski (on loan in Parma) or Arthur Melo (he will arrive from Barcelona after the end of the season).

Federico Chiesa is one of the figures of Fiorentina (REUTERS / Jennifer Lorenzini)

Sports director Fabio Paratici is not satisfied and has one of Calcio's jewels in his sights. As reported La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Vecchia Signora He is willing to keep the file of Federico Chiesa, the talented soccer player from Fiorentina.

The 22-year-old, son of the former footballer of the Italian national team Enrico Chiesa, would have made the decision not to extend his link (ends in June 2022), so the viola team would agree to sit down and negotiate with the Turin club. The Florence institution aims for a figure close to 70 million euros.

So far this season, the winger has played 30 games, in which he contributed 7 goals (6 for Serie A) and provided 5 assists.

Cristian Romero, 22, is currently in Genoa, but his pass belongs to Juventus (Shutterstock)

Juventus' idea is to do something similar to what he did to stay with Arthur (he offered Barcelona the Miralem Pjanic pass plus money) and The two footballers they would put on the table are the Argentines Cristian Romero and Gonzalo Higuaín.

According to the Italian newspaper, the former defender of Belgrano, who is currently on loan in Genoa, has a price of around 26 million euros. Cordobés is a starter and is part of his team: he started 28 games and gave two assists.

Gonzalo Higuaín would have the billboard for sale and his future would be far from Juventus (REUTERS / Massimo Pinca)

The case of Pipit It would be different. Although the player would be liked by Fiorentina, his high contract (around 7 million euros) could be an inconvenience. Although Maurizio Sarri wanted to retain him, all the paths lead to the ex River leaving the club at the end of the season. Today the Juventus starting forward is made up of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa.

In case the negotiations reach a good port, they will meet another Argentine there. Germán Pezzella, who is one of the defensive pillars of the Florence club.

