Juventus presented its new shirt: the details that generated ridicule on social networks

The new shirt for the 2020/21 season (Juventus official)

The Juventus He revealed his new clothing for the 2020-21 season on Thursday, returning to the traditional stripes that had been absent in this period, but the presentation did not escape criticism and ridicule from fans on social networks, who were unhappy with the new model.

Cristiano Ronaldo And his teammates this season wore a half-and-a-half jersey with white on the right and black on the left. "The tradition is represented by the return of the black and white stripes that appear in a new and more modern form," says the statement from the Serie A champion club.

The stripes are black "brushstrokes" of an artist on a white background, with the club logo and sponsorship details and shield in gold.

Cristiano was one of the model footballers (Juventus oficial)

"It is the Madrid shirt but poorly painted", pointed out a user on Twitter, while several compared it to the shirts that children usually make in kindergartens to give away for Father's Day. The comparison with Real Madrid comes from the gold details on the white background, classics in the Spanish table.

In addition, there was someone who pointed out that the black canes seem to be poorly painted, as if it were a half-finished job. “The printer heads are worn”Indicates another of the many ironic comments on the matter.

Dybala happy with the new shirt (Juventus oficial)

A curious detail is that Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Rodrigo Bentancur, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado and Matthijs de Ligt, were the first team footballers who starred in the photo and video session that the announcement meant. This serves as a foretaste that none of them will leave in the next pass market, while those who are absent like Gonzalo Higuaín, Sami Khedira or Douglas Costa should be concerned.

The black stripes returned to the shirt, but in the form of brushstrokes (Juventus oficial)

In the framework of an announcement day Andrea Pirlo He was appointed this Thursday as coach of the U-23 team of the Juventus, confirmed the Turin club in a statement. ”Andrea is the new coach of the U23 team. Welcome, coach Pirlo ”, wrote the Bianconero club.

Good blank space for numbers to shine (Juventus official)

During his four seasons with the Juve, the Italian midfielder won four Serie A titles, one Italian Cup and two Italian Super Cups. "He will bring his experience of the 2006 World Cup to the Under-23 players, a young project in full development that has achieved this year its first title, the Italian Cup of Series C", celebrated the Vecchia Signora.

The details in gold that unleashed comparisons with Real Madrid (Juventus oficial)

Pirlo, 116 times international with the Azzurra, began his career at Brescia, before playing for Inter, Milan, Juventus and finish his MLS career with New York City. In his record, in addition to the 2006 world title, two Champions Leagues and six Serie A titles stand out.

