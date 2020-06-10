Juventus plan to finalize the "galactic" renewal of Paulo Dybala

Share it:

Paulo Dybala would become the second highest-paid footballer in the entire Serie A

“I have a year and a half left in my contract, which is not much, and I understand that with all this that has happened (in reference to the coronavirus) it is not easy for the club, but other players have also renewed. At some point, there may be a possible renewal, but depends on Juventus"

With that phrase that he outlined during an interview with CNN In the last hours, the Argentine striker Paulo Dybala, who also flirted with Barcelona, ​​made his position clear regarding the renewal of the bond.

In the previous pass market, the leadership hung up the "transferable" sign and clubs like Manchester United, Paris Saint Germain and Tottenham sought to hire him, but La Joya made the decision to stay and fight for a place. The Cordovan fell in love with Maurizio Sarri and became a key player in the team again.

Against this background, Dybala will seek a significant increase in his salary. According to reports La Gazzetta dello Sports, the attacker currently receives about 7.3 million euros per season and in the first meetings he demanded that this amount be double, with the intention of finding a midpoint in a figure close to 11 or 12 million.

In case of closing in said numbers, the former Institute and Palermo would become the second highest-paid footballer in the Vecchia Signora and of all Series A, only surpassed by Cristiano Ronaldo (31 million euros). The other top salaries in the whole of Turin are Matthijs de Ligt (8 million) and Gonzalo Higuaín (7.5 million).

Due to the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Italian club will have to make some adjustments to its squad in order not to have any problems in the future and square the new contract for the Argentine. The aforementioned newspaper reports that Juventus has in mind to part with four of its best-paid footballers to make salary space.

Fabio Paratici, sports director of the painting bianconero, began to move within the pass market to find a new destination for the following 4 players: Miralem Pjanic (6.5 million -they are looking for a barter with Barcelona for Arthur-), Gonzalo Higuain (7.5 million – sounds at DC United and an exchange with Roma for Edin Dzeko-), Adrien Rabiot (7 million) and Federico Bernardeschi (4 millions).

