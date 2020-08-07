Juventus needs to reverse the series against Lyon to enter the Final 8 of the Champions League: time, TV and formations

Share it:

Juventus need to win to qualify (Reuters)

The Juventus face before the Olympique de Lyon a crucial duel for his future in Champions League after having fallen 1 to 0 in France, before the suspension of activity due to the coronavirus pandemic. They face each other from 16:00 (Argentine time) with transmission of Fox Sports.

The Italian team knows what it is to reverse this kind of series. Two years ago things were bad after conceding 2-2 in Turin against him Tottenham and they got worse when the English opened the scoring on the lap. But in five minutes, the Argentine duo Paulo Dybala–Gonzalo Higuain saved the Vecchia Signora.

It was even worse last season. Overcome 2-0 by Atlético in Madrid, the bianconeri they had before them a complicated comeback and entrusted the mission to Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese took care of everything and scored a treble that put the Italians in quarters.

A priori, to overcome the advantage that the Lyon, a much more modest opponent than Atlético or Tottenham, does not seem like a very difficult challenge for the people of Turin. But in what state is the Juventus?

Paulo Dybala is Juventus' big question (Reuters)

Those of Maurizio Sarri have risen again with the Scudetto -your ninth consecutive- and Ronaldo he has finished Series A with 31 goals. However, looking closer, the concerns are greater than the reassuring aspects.

In the last eight matches of the season, the ‘bianconero’ club has only added 8 points. Traditionally strong, his defense has conceded 43 goals this season, 19 of them in the last 10 dates, an outrage. Post confinement has shown a Juventus vulnerable, fragile. And the true concern of the i tifosi ’is that the club does not stand out in its usual strong points: rejection of defeat, defensive strength, ability to defend an advantage.

For his part, the Lyon coach, Rudi Garcia, and his players noticed. In the first leg they knew how to handle the situation very well in front of a Juventus they were already going through a bad time, and now they are in a situation of strength, because if they score a goal they would put the Italians in a lot of trouble.

The French team, on their side, fear their lack of rhythm, since they have only played one official match since the end of Ligue 1, last week in the final of the League Cup against him Paris Saint-Germain. The OL lost this final on penalties but signed a solid match, which confirmed the success of going to play at 3-5-2, something that greatly upset the Juve on the way.

The Turinese, by contrast, will not lack rhythm but perhaps a little fuel after an exhausting end to the season, with matches every three days in the heat of the Italian July.

The restart was intense and the squad was filled with injured players (Dybala, Douglas Costa, Sami Khedira) or exhausted (Rodrigo Bentancur, Miralem Pjanic, Blaise Matuidi, Leonardo Bonucci). Poor end-of-season performance may be a distraction from the Champions League at best. At worst, that ‘Juve’ really weighs its legs. With an elongation on his left thigh, Dybala, named this season's best player of the season this week, is still in doubt.

Hour:

Argentina and Uruguay 16:00

Chile, Bolivia and Paraguay 15:00

Mexico, Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru 14:00

TV: Fox Sports

Probable formations:

Juventus: Szczęsny; Square, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanić, Rabiot; Bernardeschi, Higuaín, Ronaldo. DT: Sarri.

Lyon: Lopes; Denayer, Marcelo, Marçal; Dubois, Caqueret, Guimarães, Aouar, Cornet; Depay, Dembélé. DT: Rudi García.

