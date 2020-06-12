Juventus-Milan, the hard shock that will define a finalist of the Italy Cup in the return of Calcio: time, TV and formations

Share it:

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo tries to sidestep Davide Calabria and Simon Kjae of AC Milan in the first leg of the Italian Cup semifinals (REUTERS / Alberto Lingria / File Photo)

After the official return of the Bundesliga and La Liga de España, now it's the turn of Italian football. Although Serie A will return to action with Date 27 next Monday, June 22, today will be the turn of the Italy Cup. From 16, in Turin and with televising of DirecTV, the faces of two of the most important teams in Europe will be seen.

The Derby dei Campioni between Juventus and Milan will define the first finalist of the Italy Cup (In the first leg they equaled 1 to 1 -goals by Rebic and Cristiano Ronaldo-). Tomorrow, on the other side of the table, the Napoli and Inter faces will be seen in the San Paolo (Those from the South triumphed 1-0 in the first match).

The Vecchia Signora, leader of the local championship, winner of the last 8 Scudettos and in the round of 16 in the Champions League (he lost 1-0 to Lyon in France) wants to get the thorn out of this competition, since last season he lost the final to Lazio hands.

Those of Turin are the maximum winners of this trophy, lifting it on 21 occasions, while their rival on duty, like Inter and Lazio, appear in second place with 12.

For this commitment, Maurizio Sarri will put Paulo Dybala from the start, who made headlines in recent weeks for having tested positive for COVID-19 (his teammates Rugani and Matuidi also gave it). He will share the attack with the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo and the Brazilian Douglas Costa. Gonzalo Higuaín, who again sounds to leave the institution, will not be part of the game.

Rossonero, for his part, has this commitment as his main priority, since in Serie A he appears in the seventh position, 27 points from the top and out of the positions that give a place to the next Europa League (three Napoli units).

Coach Di Pioli will not be able to count on the Swedish Zlatan Ibrahimovic and will have the Argentinean Mateo Musacchio on the substitute bank. Lucas Biglia, for his part, is about to leave the club, since his bond ends on June 30 and will not be renewed.

Formations:

Juventus: Buffon; Square, Bonucci, De Light, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Bentancur; Douglas Costa, Cristiano Ronaldo and Dybala. DT: Sarri.

Milan: Donnarumma; Conti, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Calabria; Kessie, Bennacer, Paquetá, Bonaventura; Calhanoglu; and Rebic. DT: Say Pioli

Stadium: Juventus Stadium

Referee: Daniele Orsato.

Hour: 16.00

Televisation: DirecTV channel 610

