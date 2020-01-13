Juventus is a steamroller on the second day of the eFootball PRO championship

Share it:

Juventus offers spectacle in Barcelona and takes just 3 points from leaders Monaco. LoScandalo scores a hat trick! Konami reported today i results of the five matches of the second day of the eFootball.Pro 2019/20 championship held this weekend in Barcelona.

The ranking of eFootball.Pro championship, at the end of the matches of the second day, he sees Monaco momentarily in the lead. The Monegasque team, thanks to the prowess of the cyber athletes Lotfi, Usmakabyle and Kilzyou has managed to establish itself, not without some difficulty, on the Boavista.

In the first match of the day held between Arsenal and Manchester United (1-0 / 0-1) only two goals were scored. Alex Grd decided the result of the first leg for the Red Devils, a feat by OSTRYBUCH (who had already distinguished himself for having scored the most spectacular goal of the first day) allowed Arsenal to impose itself in the return match.

The challenge between Bayern Munich and Barcelona, in which Alex Alguacil faced his former team, proved to be very spectacular. The blaugrana scored first but were joined and then overtaken by the Bavarian team. In the second game, Bayern won again thanks to a MESTRE goal, the best player on the field according to the game statistics of eFootball PES 2020.

The expected match between Juventus and Schalke 04 was characterized by 9 goals. The superiority of the Italian team was very clear (4-0 / 4-1) thanks also to the hat trick by LoScandalo. The German team, after this defeat, lost the lead of the classification. The goal of the EL_MATADOR flag was worth little in the 84th minute in the return match.

The double challenge between Monaco and Boavista it was a lot of fun and gave viewers a lot of emotions. The first ended in a hard-fought 2-2 draw. The second leg saw Monaco dominate thanks to a brace by Usmakabyle and a goal in the 90th minute of his teammate Kilzyou. The 4 points obtained in this match allow Monaco to lead the classification with three points behind the group of pursuers made up of Nantes, Juventus, Manchester United and Bayern Monaco.

The second day's program ended with the double challenge between Celtic FC and FC Nantes. In the first game the Scottish club, who took the lead with an INDOJAWA goal, was reached in full recovery from Nantes thanks to a goal from Kepa (absent during the first day of the championship because he was committed to defending the colors of Serbia in the International eSports Federation World Championship). The return game saw the French team win with a 4-1 round.

The two Monaco players Usmakabyle and Kilzyou They lead the classification of the scorers with 5 goals each, Usmakabyle is also in the lead in the special assist classification thanks to seven decisive passes. Statistics see Aazbabysk (Nantes) and EL_MATADOR FC (Schalke 04) as the best defenders.

Before the start whistle the second day were rewarded with € 10,000 OSTRYBUCH and Kilzyou respectively for scoring the best goal of the first day and for standing out as the best player of the first day. The awards ceremony for the second day's performances will be awarded on January 25th.

The third day of the eFootball.Pro championship will be held on Saturday 25 January, below the calendar:

FC Bayern München vs Schalke 04

FC Barcelona vs Arsenal FC

Celtic FC vs Manchester United FC

Boavista FC vs Juventus

AS Monaco vs FC Nantes

eFootball.Pro is the first eSport world tournament dedicated to professional football clubs and is played with the Konami video game: eFootball PES 2020, the best professional players of Pro Evolution Soccer have been hired by the clubs to represent them.