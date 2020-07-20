Juventus host Lazio in a key match to get their ninth consecutive scudetto on track: time, TV and formations

Share it:

12/22/2019 Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus – Lazio

The leader Juventus will receive this Monday, on the thirty-fourth day of Serie A, Lazio, fourth, in which he represents the last obstacle to achieving his ninth consecutive league title.

Despite not knowing the victory for three games and having its worst defensive numbers in the last nine years, with 35 goals conceded in 33 games, Juventus by Maurizio Sarri only needs nine points in the next five days to be champion.

In their last three meetings, the Turin team lost 4-2 against Milan and had two draws against Atalanta (2-2) and Sassuolo (3-3), both agonizing and important to maintain a significant margin of advantage over their pursuers.

They face the duel against the Blanquicelestes with six points advantage over Inter Milan, seven over Atalanta and eight over the entire team. Even ending the year with the same points as Inter or Atalanta, Juventus would be champion thanks to direct clashes in favor.

The Turin team will also be a particular cross between the tournament's top scorer, a Ciro Immobile who has scored 29 goals and has not scored for three games, and a Christian who has accumulated 28 and who aims for the Polish Robert Lewandowski (34) to win his fifth Golden Boot.

After his lackluster time at Sevilla in the 2015-2016 academic year, finished with only four goals in fifteen games, Immobile returned to Italy and his scoring records have grown vertically. In less than four years at Lazio, the Italian has already scored 118 goals in 173 matches.

At the moment, he has equaled the 29 goals scored in the 2017-2018 academic year, when he finished tied with the Argentine Mauro Icardi in the classification of the top scorers in Italy. The Golden Boot ended up in the hands of Argentine Lionel Messi, author of 34 goals.

Inter and Atalanta will watch Juventus-Lazio closely, as it could open up new horizons for them. The Milanese team, Getafe's European rival, will, however, have a difficult visit to Rome, which has three consecutive victories.

For its part, the Bergamo team, which will play the Champions League quarterfinals against Paris Saint Germain in August, will visit Hellas Verona and could get the mathematical classification to the next European Cup four days in advance.

PROBABLE TRAININGS:

JUVENTUS: Szczesny; Square, De Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Rabiot; Douglas Costa, Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo.

LAZIO: Strakosha; Bastos, Acerbi, Luiz Felipe; Lazzari, Milinkovic – Savic, Parolo, Cataldi, Lukaku; Motionless, Caicedo.

HOUR: 19:45 (16:45 ARG-URU / 15:45 CHI / 14:45 COL-PER-MEX)

TV: ESPN 2

STADIUM: Juventus Stadium

