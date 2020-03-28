Sports

Juvenrus deal: coach and players with their salaries frozen until June

March 28, 2020
When in Spain today is marked by the ERTEs and the decisions of the clubs about their own economyIn Italy, which is a few months ahead of us in relation to this epidemic, the decisions are already being announced by the clubs themselves, and this has been done by Juventus Turin.

The Italian team, through a statement posted on its website, has conveyed that there will be a drastic reduction in the workers' files according to players and technical staff. This drastic decline is displayed numerically in a total of 90 million euros that the club run by Agnelli will be saved from March to June.

“Juventus Football Club reports that, due to the ongoing global health emergency impeding the performance of sports activity, it has reached an agreement with the players and the first team coach regarding their compensation for the remainder of the season current".

During all those months planned without sports activity, players and coach will see their wages frozen.

"The agreement foresees the reduction of rates by an amount equivalent to the monthly payments of March, April, May and June 2020. In the coming weeks, individual agreements with members will be finalized, as required by current regulations"

