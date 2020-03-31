Juve studies selling Cristiano Ronaldo to clean up his accounts, according to the Italian press

The crisis of coronavirus is squaring the accounts of the Juventus to the point that he is studying the situation of his great star, the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo. According to the newspaper Il Messaggero, the club shuffles different possibilities about its player and does not rule out even its sale to a foreign club. The medium assures that it would accept a price around 70 million euros, 30 less than the cost of his purchase from Real Madrid.

Other options that Juve is considering is keeping the Portuguese contract but not yet tackling the renewal. The striker's contract ends in 2022. The third possibility is to face a prolongation of the contractual relationship between Juventus and Cristiano as long as there is a reduction in his salary.

The Italian media pointed out a few days ago that the former Real Madrid player had accepted a reduction of his salary of almost 4 million of euros. Thus, this season his income from Juventus remained around 27 million euros.

Information from the Italian press indicates that Juventus is seeking different measures to reduce its expenses and that the objective is save about 90 million euros acting on the payrolls of the players in these last months of the season.