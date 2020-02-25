Sports

Juve-Inter and five other Serie A matches will be played behind closed doors by the coronavirus

February 24, 2020
Edie Perez
The match corresponding to the twenty-sixth day of the Italian Serie A among the leader Juventus Turin and Inter Milan, scheduled for next Sunday, will be played behind closed doors, in the field of security measures due to the alert for the coronavirus.

The sports minister, Vincenzo Spadafora, reported Monday in statements to national television "Rai 2" that the Government decided to accept the request to continue playing, although behind closed doors, received by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC).

"We have decided to ban sports events, in addition to Lombardy, Veneto and Piedmont, also in Friuli Venezia Giulia, Liguria and Emilia Romagna. The ban is until next Sunday"said Spadafora.

"Following the requests arrived by the world of sport, we have allowed matches to be played behind closed doors "he added.

Pending Series A to formalize the final decisions, the matches that will be played behind closed doors will be Udinese-Fiorentina, Milan-Genoa, Parma-Spal, Sassuolo-Brescia, Sampdoria-Verona and Juventus-Inter.

At the moment, waiting for the evolution of the emergency, Lazio-Bologna, Naples-Torino, Lecce-Atalanta and Cagliari-Roma will be played behind the scenes.

Further, Inter Milan will receive the Ludogorets this Thursday in San Siro behind closed doors, in the round of the round of 16 of the Europa League.

A total of seven people died and more than 220 were infected by the coronavirus in northern Italy, causing an emergency situation and maximum alert.

