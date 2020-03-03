Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel thought there was a crisis but the birthday party arrives to remove doubts

Share it:

We do not know whether to trigger the panic alert yet but there are conflicting news on what concerns the relationship between Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel. Do you remember it crisis aroused by slightly compromising photos of Justin Timberlake in equivocal attitudes with the co-star Alisha Wainwright in New Orleans? Well, we thought that between couple therapy and love messages on Instragram, the calm had returned between the singer and the actress of The Sinner, but perhaps it is not so. 3 months after the scandal, Jessica Biel was seen without the faith on the finger, for the first time. We already like this 😱😭💔, but maybe before I panic from crisis between Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, we should wait and analyze the facts rationally. Add to this that today is the Jessica Biel's birthday and Justin Timberlake hasn't posted any love messages to his wife yet. Ok, in America it is not dawn yet while we are writing this piece, but we want Justin Timberlake to wish the wife Jessica Biel, with its usual romance and reassure us that things are going well! In the meantime we are going to recap the latest events in the love story between Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel to try not to panic, and that that disappearance of faith on Jessica Biel's finger is just a coincidence.

Jessica Biel without faith on her finger: is it crisis with Justin Timberlake?

Fact: Last weekend Jessica Biel was seen walking out of a store in Los Angeles with no wedding ring on her finger. It is the first photo of the actress without the important ring, from the scandal that last November saw her (despite herself) involved after photos of her husband had come out Justin Timberlake and Alisha Wainwraight in somewhat compromising attitudes, that made treason cry. Hypothesis: the first is that Jessica Biel is working on some sets and has simply not put back the faith between one clapperboard and another; the second is to be interpreted as a real sign that the marriage between Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel is in crisis. We want (with all our heart!) To favor the first hypothesis and now we will explain why.

March 3 Jessica Biel accomplishes 38 years old and just 24h before he posted a photo of her with a big slice of cake and the caption: "It's a type of (pre) birthday cake bigger than my face …". Ok we admit it, we tried to see if there was any trace of the faith but the photo is not clear and, above all, we immediately looked at whether Justin Timberlake up Instagram had liked or commented on the photo but nothing to do! 😩 But, I know you will never believe it, there is a positive factor in all this. Pictured on Instagram profile of Jessica Biel Michelle Purple is tagged. Who is it? She is a producer who is currently working with Jessica Biel on a new series for Paramount Television Studios. Our first hypothesis that the ring would be just a forgetting between one shot and the next would therefore make sense.

To further seal our hypothesis is that the previous post by Jessica Biel, dated February 14, is a photo of Justin Timberlake with Silas Randall Timberlake, their 4 year old boy, in whom he called them his Valentines and who loved them very much. Justin not only replied to the post with “we love you too”, But he in turn posted a photo dating from their first year together in which he showed all his love and that every day was Valentine's Day. If the marriage was in crisis, why post such a thing?

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel they showed up for the first time in public after the photo scandal last month when the singer supported the wife Jessica Biel for the first of his series The sinner 3. Of course, they had seemed a little embarrassed but still in love. So, we want to believe that Jessica Biel without faith on her finger it's just a coincidence and that between her and Justin Timberlake the relationships are back to those of the beginning, accomplices and very in love. Come on Justin, send the message of love / greeting to Jessica Biel and confirm that you are still together and super in love! We just have to wait in the next few hours!

*** Update ***

We can breathe a sigh of relief! The actress of Seventh Heaven Jessica Biel he made a super cute post on his Instagram account confirming that the relationship with Justin Timberlake is still booming. In the post you can see two photographs with a big birthday cake and a surprise party, rigorously in pajamas, that Justin organized for his better half. Not only that, in the photos there are the rings and the wedding ring, together with a caption in which the actress expresses all her love for the singer. Yes, we can therefore officially say the couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel is safe (and ready to celebrate!).



