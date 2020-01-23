Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, here's how they are trying to overcome the crisis after the alleged betrayal

Share it:

Before you continue reading, sit down and take a deep breath because we have to give you news and it is one of those 😱😭. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel they are doing tcouple therapy. I know, we are like that too forse but maybe it's not as bad as it might seem. After the scandal that engulfed Justin Timberlake and Alisha Wainwright, following photos that saw them a little too close, the same Justin Timberlake on Instagram he made public amends with a post, in which he apologized for the behavior with his wife Jessica Biel and their baby, Silas, 4 years old. This was followed by news that Justin was doing everything to win her back and to show her that she shouldn't doubt him because nothing had happened. Apparently this was not enough, however, and the latest news wants the couple in therapy, to try to find that trust and harmony that was there before. And we all hope it works.

Do you think they will overcome the crisis? 💔💔💔💔 michela fiorentino capoferri / eva novelliGetty Images

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel in couple therapy

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel I have always been one of the most envied couples in Hollywood: beautiful, accomplices, who have a lot of fun together and above all in love. However, they showed us how "human" they too are and that after a fall it takes strength and help to get up. The fall or perhaps better to say lightning in a clear sky, is the alleged betrayal of Justin Timberlake. The singer had been photographed last December, in a little too much attitude close with co-star Alisha Wainwright. The shots obviously went around the web, arousing indignation and a stir as Justin is husband and father and with Jessica Biel formed one of the most close-knit and united couples in Hollywood. We were already in tears thinking about the most dramatic scenarios that fortunately did not occur but on the happy ending of this story there is still work to be done.

The public apology message from Justin Timberlake on GI that motivated the gesture because of too much alcohol drunk, was only the first step, indeed, a step towards reconciliation. Since then news had followed that the singer was doing everything to win his wife back and be the happy couple they were before the crime.

According to a US Weekly source, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel it is as if they were walking on a sheet of ice in which there is still no certainty that it can withstand time, but at the same time it is not even said that it will break.

"Sometimes they spend a nice day together, other days they argue." For this reason the two decided to work on their relationship by going to therapy and make the good days more than the days of discussion. The source continued: “Justin knows exactly what Jessica wants to hear to relieve stress. They think this is constructive for their relationship … he is doing his best to test himself. "

Therapy aside, what Justin is continuing to do is send love messages to his wife also via social media.

In a recent photo posted by the actress on her IG profile, in which she appears very young and as always beautiful, Justin commented with a "hit on the mark: 😍." Justin's comment was followed by over 100 fan responses, none of Jessica, and some not exactly cute towards the ex N'Sync accused of not deserving such a woman.

In short, if some Jessica fans have not yet forgiven him, we hope that the actress will definitely be able to do it because we can't wait to see them beautiful and in love again in new photos.

