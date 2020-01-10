Justin Chambers leaves Grey's Anatomy

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Today is a sad day at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital. After 15 years exercising, 16 seasons and 352 episodes, Dr. Alex Karev leaves his office.

"There is not a good time to say goodbye to a series and a character that has defined much of my life for the past 15 years", has declared Justin Chambers in a statement shared in The Hollywood Reporter with the news of his departure from ‘Grey's Anatomy’.

"However, for some time now, I have tried to diversify my acting roles and my career choices. And, 50 years old and with the blessing of my extraordinary and supportive wife and my five wonderful children, now is that moment, ”Says Chambers. "As I leave Grey's Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rhimes, the original cast members, Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, to fans for an extraordinary journey"

Chambers was one of only four cast components that remained in the series since the pilot. The remaining veterans are Chandra Wilson (Dr. Miranda Bailey), James Pickens Jr. (Dr. Richard Webber) and of course, Ellen Pompeo (Dr. Meredith Gray).

John FleenorABC

While on ABC they try to retake that air "sexy"Which seems to have lost‘Grey's Anatomy’, Their fans are still looking forward to the close of the sixteenth season of a series that could retell Kate Walsh as the Dr. Addison Montgomery while collecting statements from the great figures of the title (Ellen Pompeo, of course) asking for reunions after five decades of television history.