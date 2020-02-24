Entertainment

Justin Briner: "Here's who should play Deku in the My Hero Academia live action"

February 24, 2020
Maria Rivera
Justin Briner, English voice of Izuku Midoriya, recently spoke of the hypothetical live action of My Hero Academia during the premiere of Heroes Rising in Los Angeles. Interviewed on the red carpet, the voice actor expressed his thoughts on who should play the role of the protagonist, choosing a face known to many MCU fans.

As you can see at the bottom in fact, Briner said: "Oh god .. you know what? I would say Tom Holland! Spider-Man and Deku are very similar, they have that shyness that characterizes them .. and then he and I have a similar voice. I think it would be fantastic!"Tom Holland is one of the spearheads of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and should play an important role in the next two film stages, together with Doctor Strange, Thor, Black Widow and Black Panther.

Recently the voice actor Christopher Sabat, All Might's voice in the anime, confessed that he wouldn't mind seeing one of The Rock and George Clooney as the peace symbol. Obviously we are talking about important names, but given the success achieved in recent years by some adaptations it is not impossible that first-rate actors are taken into consideration.

READ:  Interview with Mariana di Girolamo, the protagonist of 'Ema'

And what do you say? Do you like these two choices? Let us know with a comment! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the chance to take a look at the latest collections on My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising.

