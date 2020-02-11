Justin Bieber's You Love Yourself ’is officially the Spanish’s favorite love song

Share it:

Justin Bieber releases a song and the date of his new album, ‘Changes’.

Selena Gomez has a song in the bedroom with the same title as a very mythical Justin Bieber.

We do not know if you are so romantic that you are already preparing a ‘playlist’ to listen in a loop in Valentine's Day but, if that is the case, you may want to know what it is the Spanish's favorite love song. According to Spotify, ‘Love Yourself’ (2015) from Justin Beiber It is the song that puts Spain the most in its romantic playlists of Spotify. Does anyone understand something? Because, judging by the letter he dedicated to Selena Gomez at that time, we would never put her in that category.

It's worth that of ‘Yummy’, which the Canadian singer dedicates to Hailey Bieber, is not the most beautiful love poem in the world but, seriously, ‘Love Yourself’ It is much less.

According to Spotify, internationally it is Legend All Of Me ’by John Legend, The favourite from around the world in romantic terms. And yes, that already fits us a little more. Let's listen to Justin Bieber's lyrics together to try to find out when we, the Spaniards, have considered this song to be romantic. Please.

Although the artist is about to release a new album, his fans are still very faithful to previous successes. But that we are fans does not imply, precisely, that we understand the lyrics because, otherwise, we would NEVER put Justin Bieber's You Love Yourself ’ in a ‘playlist’ of love. Why not? We believe the phrase ‘My mama don't like you and she likes everyone’ It is only one of the reasons.

Given that the next most romantic songs for us, the Spaniards, are 'Love Me Like You Do', 'I Will Always Love You' or 'Love The Way You Lie', we are very surprised that we have come to consider 'Love Yourself 'something romantic. Let's analyze some Justin Bieber song phrases to convince us, once and for all, that for a LOT we love her and that she carries the magic word in the title does not hit a bit in the romantic playlists, please.