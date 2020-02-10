Justin Bieber's latest collaboration has Instagram fibrilando

Share it:

Justin Bieber will release his new album, ‘Changes’, on February 14 and here are all the details about it.

Did you know that Taylor Swift and the singer of ‘Sorry’ are fatal?

We have no doubt that 2020 is the year of Justin Bieber. On the sentimental level, we melt with each image next to Hailey Baldwin. He has just released his own YouTube documentary, ‘Seasons’, which is hitting it in ‘views’. But also, he has prepared a new album under his arm, after almost five years outside the music scene, which will be released this Friday, February 14: ‘Changes’. Anything else? Oh yeah. He has joined the most viral gra instagramer ’to collaborate!

We talk about ‘Dude with sign’ (@dudewithsign) and, for those who still don't know him because they don't have social networks or have been hibernating in a cave until now (if so, welcome to the real world), it's the guy who has become a meme for posting pictures of him raising a sign in reference to our habits in Instagram and of life in general. Do you remember the one of ‘Nobody cares what Disney character you are’ when everyone published a ‘stories’ with that filter? He is the thinking mind. Or the one of ‘Don't wear t-shirts from groups that you don't listen to’? Well, too, and now the singer has appeared in a publication with him.

Justin Bieber becomes a meme with Dude With Sign

What if we have already seen this shared meme in mogollón of ‘stories’? Evidently. We have taken a look at the profile of Dude with sign and these are our favorite publications. Apologies to your followers beforehand for filling the stories with the poster's uncle.