Justin Bieber, what is Lyme disease that caused him so much hating on social media and two difficult years

The news that Justin Bieber be sick of Lyme he went around the world in a few minutes, triggering a single question in everyone: but what what is Lyme disease? and above all we must start to seriously worry about the health of the singer of Yummy? In front of one disease almost completely unknown, in fact, one wonders if it is something serious or if on the contrary it is something very problematic and invasive, a bit like an outburst of pimples on the forehead an ingrown toenail.

What is Lyme disease?



There disease of Lyme it is a chronic infection caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi that haunts the ticks, which transmit this virus to man standing outdoors in wooded areas; as rare as it may seem infection in reality Justin Bieber is only the latest in a long series of celebs who have been affected by this disease, as he in fact in the past also Bella Hadid, the mother Yolanda Foster and the singer Avril Lavigne have been suffering from this syndrome (which they have now managed to defeat).

As far as the Lyme disease in Italy is almost completely unknown, in the United States it is widespread to the point of being the second infectious disease more transmitted after HIV and whose symptoms provide a erythema constantly expanding, severe headaches, joint pain, weakness, cardiovascular and neurological disorders, which are usually treated with the intake of antibiotics. In short, a rather tough test that Justin has had to face over the past few months.

To tell of his illness was the same Justin Bieber on Instagram with a long outburst where he spoke for the first time of the two difficult years he has just thrown behind him, ready for a 2020 in the name of positivity and hopefully health (physical and mental). "Many people kept saying that Justin Bieber looked like shit, that I was on methamphetamine, but they didn't realize that I was recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, and also a chronic mononucleosis that affected my skin, the functions of the brain and my health in general"Explained husband of Hailey Bieber decidedly tried by the harsh attacks related to his physical appearance. But now he is ready to speak in his next series of documentaries YouTube Originals (online from January 27) called Justin Bieber: Seasons where not only the realization of his will be told new album but also his most intimate and secret private life "It has been a couple of difficult years but I am getting the right treatment that will help cure me of this disease so far incurable and I will return better than ever"Then concluded the singer of Yummy (find here the translation of the new song by Justin).

The admission of Justin Bieber's state of health cannot fail to make us think of his historic ex Selena Gomez, forced in turn to reveal its long struggle against the lupus after the spread of some rumors that they wanted to shut her up in one rehabilitation clinic when in reality he was simply undergoing the necessary treatment. The disease has in common Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber in the fight against the haters, thrown against the singer of Look At Her Now for the physique deemed too curvy and on the Canadian pop star for the face covered with acne (which has now turned out to be a bacterial infection).

But as Selena came back stronger and more aware than before and with a new album in 2020, we can't wait to see Justin on stage again, more charged than ever!

