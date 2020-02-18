Justin Bieber warned Hailey at the beginning of their relationship that "I couldn't be faithful"

Share it:

Justin Bieber confesses that he did not behave quite well with Hailey at the beginning of their relationship, back in 2016.

The Canadian singer has shaved his mustache and Hailey Bieber is just as happy as we are right now.

Now that we have this information, we are not surprised at anything Hailey Bieber he had to ask his parents for last minute advice to see if he really had to Marry, or not, with Justin. The truth is that given the history of alleged infidelities on the part of the Canadian singer Selena Gomez and taking into account the swings in the love story she has had with Hailey, the couple did not start very well.

And, although they have now married, they live together, share three pets and show off their love on a daily basis, Justin Bieber confess that He didn't behave quite well with his wife, Hailey, at the beginning of their relationship in 2016. Go down to read their statements.

Justin Bieber confesses how he warned Hailey in 2016 that he could not be faithful in their relationship

Against all odds (and despite the pesar haters ’of the model), Justin and Hailey Bieber They managed to reach the altar smoothly. Long before the big day, the couple met at a time when the Canadian singer they were not, at all, prepared for the commitment, in 2016. Thing that made the model known from the beginning.

At that time, in between the turbulence of his relationship of comings and goings with Selena, we got to see him with Hailey on several occasions without knowing that both had agreed that it was not exclusive. And now, Justin Bieber has decided to explain why it didn't fit in the role of tradicional traditional boyfriend ’ by then.

It was during an interview with Apple Music that Justin has told everything: "I think that simply I was hurt by my old relationship"(EJEM, Selena!)." I think I was still trying to forgive myself and all that sort of thing. To be honest, I think I never really knew what I was dealing with at the time. I think not even I knew that I was trying to forgive myself", he confesses.

Later, the Canadian singer told in the interview how he told Hailey that they could not maintain an exclusive regime as a couple: "I let him know a little before going on tour, just when we were staying a lot. I said, listen, I'm still very hurt and I'm trying to find my way and I'm not prepared to commit to you in that regard. I just don't want to say one thing and do the opposite, "he recalls.

But Justin has continued to open up: "I was at a point where I had my past very present and I wanted to be honest with her. I literally told her that I was not in a position to be faithful and all those things that I wanted to be but could not be yet, "he says.

But how are you the love story of Justin and Hailey Bieber Now ?, Justin also talks about it: "I am married now. I have the best wife in the world. She supports me a lot in everything. For me it is an honor to be her husband."