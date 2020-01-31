Justin Bieber, the new neck tattoo could have a very profound meaning

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Justin Bieber has a new tattoo on the neck! Well yes, the singer of Sorry he still has space on his already tattooed body to add another drawing made with china. The new tattoo by Justin Bieber represents one Laurel crown that from under the throat rises on both collarbones. It is a time when i tattoos on the neck they are fashionable among celebs. The ex of Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez she got the word tattooed Rare like the title of his latest album. Before his big return to the Grammy 2020 stage, Demi Lovato chose the word instead surivivor, to celebrate his victory over drug addiction. In short, all tattoos that have deep meanings and we hypothesized what that could be Laurel crown for Justin Bieber. Curious to know?

Justin Bieber's new neck tattoo is a laurel wreath

If you are a real one belieber you will certainly not have missed the new one tattoo on the neck of Justin Bieber. The singer showed it via social media, publishing a close-up selfie, in which the new tattoo is clearly seen. In one of the last photos on the Instagram profile of Justin Bieber, the ex teen idol shows his new mustache smiling, but you can also see a new design popping up from under his shirt. The new tattoo by Justin Bieber, in fact, is a laurel wreath that wraps the neck just above the collarbones.

A few hours later, he showed the new design in full in an IG story in which, bare-chested, in addition to the laurel wreath, you could also see the other (hundreds?) Of tattoos that cover the singer's body.

The question now is: what meaning has the Justin Bieber tattoo? Looking forward to some statement from the singer (or maybe from Hailey Baldwin), we made two hypotheses. The laurel wreath, according to Greek mythology, represents triumph and mobility. That refers to this 2020 which, after the release of its docuserie Justin Bieber: Seasons and the announcement of the new tour, will also see the release of the new album by Justin Bieber Changes, right on Valentine's Day?

The second hypothesis is that the tattoo has a religious meaning. It is well known that faith in Justin Bieber's life plays a fundamental role and this would only be the umpteenth tribute of the 25 year old Canadian to his faith. The laurel would in fact be one of the few plants mentioned in the New Testament and in particular the crown of this plant, or crown of the winner, is intended "for those who persevere". It would not surprise us to know that Justin Bieber has made this tattoo just to celebrate his faith that has been found for some years now. On his body, in fact, there are already other tattoos with a religious meaning.

On the chest he drew a cross, besides the writing Son of God (son of God) and several angels on his arms. On his right shoulder he instead reported a verse of the Psalms: "Your word is a lamp to my foot and a light on my path".

In short, this second meaning would make sense if we think about what the singer went through and the fact of being facing the Lyme disease as he recently stated. The laurel wreath of the winner, for us, is more than deserved and while we await the release of the new album, we have already looped the new single by Justin Bieber Yummy.

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

SIGN UP HERE