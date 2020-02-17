Justin Bieber shaves his mustache and Hailey has had the same reaction as all of us

Share it:

Justin Bieber gives in to criticism and shaves his mustache, which by the way, had named: Mustashio.

Justin Bieber's latest collaboration has Instagram fibrillating.

Justin Bieber He is living a very good professional moment. Without going any further, he has just released a new album, 'Changes' after a while away from the music. He has also just announced the dates of the next world tour and his documentary on YouTube is being a success. Come on, that after a few complicated years, the singer begins again to straighten his life. But their fans seem to give them absolutely the same, and the reason Instagram is revolutionized has nothing to do with this. We are referring to your moustache, which was subject to teasing and criticism right and left. Well Justin has decided that he is tired of enduring all this and He has decided to shave it.

Let's see, we understand perfectly. That part of the comments you receive on social networks is about the happy mustache has to be very annoying. So after so many pressures, including those of his wife, he already made it clear on occasion that these hairs he didn't like anythingWell, he decided to say goodbye. And of course, I had to show the result via Instagram.

Justin Bieber has shaved his mustache!

The reactions? Well, you can imagine them, very positive. Including Hailey's of course, who has thought exactly the same as us when seeing the image. She has joined this wave of comments and has written to her husband a "Siiiiiii" accompanied by the emoji of the little face with hearts. Come on, I was looking forward to this happening.

But be careful, because we are not sure that this goodbye is going to be final. Justin has become very fond of his mustache to the point of naming it: Mustashio. Normal, come on. In addition, the singer himself dropped that it is very likely that we will see him again. "Mustashio has gone on vacation, but will return in due time," he added to the image.