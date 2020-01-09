Justin Bieber says he has Lyme disease

Share it:

The physical change of Justin Bieber It has not gone unnoticed by his fans, who speculated on a possible relapse in drugs by the artist. While it is true that for some months the Canadian is thinner and has a somewhat emaciated face, the reason for that could not be more different. Tired of talk and rumors, he wanted to clarify what really happens to him: he suffers from andLyme disease.

"While many people do not stop saying that Bieber's appearance is terrible, that he consumes methamphetamine, etc., what they don't realize is that I have recently been diagnosed with Lyme disease," wrote the interpreter of ' Yummy 'on his Instagram profile. A disease transmitted by ticks and also suffer from other 'celebrities' such as Bella Hadid or Avril Lavigne.

But Justin Bieber's confession didn't end there. "Not only that, but I had a serious case of chronic mononucleosis that affected my skin, brain functions, energy and my whole health, "he continued.

Justin Bieber's statement about his Lyme disease

The last few years have not been a path of roses for poor Justin. In addition to this, he suffered depression and had to leave the music for a few months. But now it seems that things are beginning to improve because he has already resumed his professional commitments. He has already released his new album and has in his hands a most interesting project: a documentary on YouTube in which he will tell his life. A series in which by the way, will speak a little more about the disease he suffers, as he has told himself.

"All this will be explained in a documentary in which you will be able to witness everything that I have been fighting and overcoming. It has been a difficult couple of years, but getting the right treatment will help me to treat this so far incurable disease and I will return better than never, "concluded the artist.