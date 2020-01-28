Justin Bieber releases new song and the date of his new album ‘Changes’!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Dear ‘Beliebers’, today is a day for celebration because we don’t have just one piece of news about Justin Bieber What to tell you. Not even two. THREE! That obviously has us completely excited. And is that 2020 It has started very well for the artist. After announcing his return to the music scene with a new album, creating his own clothing firm named Drew and having a dream wedding with the love of his life Hailey Baldwin, it seems that this year everything looks rosy for him and it is not for less! Sit down, what's new?

First, we want to tell you that the documentary that he shot for YouTube, ‘Seasons’, Is finally available on the streaming platform! You can see the first episode and a new one will be released every week. We can't wait to see it.

On the other hand, you should also know that you just launched a new song! Is named ‘Get up’ and it is a collaboration with Kehlani. Of course, we have thoroughly analyzed the lyrics … and we are almost certain that, as ‘Yummy’, is also addressed to his wife. It is composed of romantic phrases, indicating how it is possible that someone like her has ended up with someone like him. The sugar rises.

But all these new issues would make no sense if there is no album in which we can collect them … Said and done. Justin Bieber has also announced release date of his new study project, after being away from the lights since 2015 because of his problems. It is titled ‘Changes’ and will be on February 14. Best Valentine's celebration, impossible.

There is no doubt, Justin Bieber returns to stay and take his music to the top of the charts. Ah, we almost forgot. That will also tour! For now, only for the United States. But we don't lose hope of seeing you in our country during 2020 …