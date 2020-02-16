Justin Bieber releases "Changes", his new album after five years

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The controversial American singer Justin Bieber thrilled his fans and fans by releasing "Changes", his new music album and the fifth of his artistic career, this after five long years of waiting and the release of his latest album "Purpose" in 2015 .

It was on February 14 and Valentine's Day, when the artist with all the love in the world premiered his new record material, undoubtedly a project highly anticipated by his faithful believers after the great production that was "Purpose" multinominated album to different awards like the Grammy.

Justin Bieber's fear in the "Changes" process

During the process and the expected release of "Changes", Justin Bieber claimed to have been very afraid during an interview, this not knowing if the album would be well received by the public, also explained that it began to be compared with other artists in the musical field, which generated a great internal conflict.

However, after his surprise and captivating presentation with Ariana Grande last year during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, where he received a great ovation from the public, it was where he felt a "vote of confidence" to Continue with the production of your new material.

As he reminded me … this is what I do, this is what I'm good at, I don't need to run away from this, "he said.

It is worth mentioning that during the last years the singer has been involved in great controversies within the artistic industry and many of his followers had completely moved away from him.

It will only be a matter of time for the impact of "Changes", the new album, to be noted, as the popularity charts will be able to define whether the performer was well received by the public after five years of absence in the musical field.