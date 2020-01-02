Justin Bieber prepares a documentary about his life (and we have the trailer!)

Share it:

After a bad run that lasted longer than he would have liked, Justin Bieber He is prepared to resume his professional commitments and everything indicates that 2020 will be his year. At the end of 2019 he announced that his new album was on the way, to the joy of all his fans, that we had been since 2015 without hearing anything new from the artist. He also said there would be a tour, and something that surprised us even more: a documentary film about his life called 'Justin Bieber: Seasons'. That your agenda smokes, go.

Regarding this documentary we know that it will be a series of 10 chapters that we can see from January 27 on YouTube. A social network full of meaning for the artist, who began his professional career precisely there. "When I started, YouTube gave me a platform and a community to share experiences with my fans," Bieber said.

Justin Bieber's documentary will feature unpublished images about his wedding with Hailey Baldwin

Now, Justin returns to its origins with the premiere of this new series on YouTube. And what can we see in it? The production will show the recording process of its first album in years. We will also know the most intimate facet of the singer and we can even see unpublished images of his wedding with Hailey Balwin. Paints well.

And finally the trailer has come to light, which by the way, already has millions of 'likes'.

The series will feature new episodes every Monday and Wednesday. We already count the days to be released. We are also waiting to hear your new song, 'Yummy', which will be released on January 3.