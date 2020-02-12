Justin Bieber has just revealed a very intimate detail of his relationship with Hailey

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

This is how Selena Gomez reacted to coincide in the same restaurant in Los Angeles with Hailey Bieber.

We have the Biebers wedding photo album, Justin and Hailey. Get comfortable

Although we appreciate the departure of Justin Bieber's documentary to know how the singer has really been during these years and to have our eyes shine when we hear Hailey speak well of him, there are details that are not so necessary. The love story of the newlyweds has been somewhat diffuse until they themselves have been responsible for giving visibility to social networks: they have hung 1,500 photos of their wedding, they have opened the doors of their enviable mansion, presented to their first puppy, to her exotic kittens … But Justin Bieber just went further by telling us how your sex life flows with Hailey.

Although after ‘Yummy’, the song that the Canadian singer has dedicated to his wife, we could get an idea of where do the shots go in your sex lifeWe recognize that there are things we did not need to know (or yes).

Justin Bieber reveals very intimate details of his sex life with Hailey, his wife

All this comes because a fan asked Justin what he did to relax in his day to day. Although his first response was "watching movies," he added: "It depends on who I am with. If I am with my wife … You can get an idea of What we do all day. Sometimes it gets out of hand. I can assure you. "But these statements, collected by the newspaper Mirror, do not end there:" Sí, that's basically what we do To be totally honest. We like to watch Netflix movies and relax. We really like the relaxation part in general. "

Sometimes it gets out of hand

But well, we assume that each couple has their rules and that if they let them go out to dinner in slippers to be at home and the children's poems are also allowed, Hailey probably has no problem in the world (Justin fans and 'haters' yours included) Know that your sex life is going well.

Then he added that he also spends a lot of time doing sports, soccer and hockey especially. "I do a lot of sports, as you know. I've been doing sports for a long time … which is what I really like." Well, it's another type of cardio, of course.