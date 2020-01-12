Justin Bieber desperately seeks to reach # 1 with "Yummy"

Share it:

Internet users have pointed out that Canadian singer Justin Bieber has begun desperately to demand his fans to buy his new single "Yummy" multiple times, to be able to become the number one place on the most famous music list, Billboard Hot 100.

According to some Internet users, the singer seeks to get the attention of his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, who recently reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Lose you to love me", the first single from his new musical era entitled "Rare ".

These accusations could be confirmed with the videos and images that Justin has been sharing on his official social networks, as in a recent live broadcast he revealed that he seeks to obtain that number one and asked his beliebers for help to achieve it.

But this did not end there, the singer began uploading images to motivate the public to buy his song on iTunes, Google Music and asks that they play it as many times as possible on official streaming platforms, where the reproductions are counted As one purchase each.

In addition, several versions of the song were created that were published on YouTube, such as the official video, lyric video, animated video, video reactions of its beliebers, video with influencers, food fights and video with choreography, this just to mention a few .









It should be mentioned that now the reproductions that are obtained in each of the aforementioned platforms add up the views that are made as if they were a purchase by sight and with high amounts of reproduction would achieve the number one that the singer so much seeks.