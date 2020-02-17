Justin Bieber confesses infidelity to Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Justin Bieber spoke very rarely about his wife Hailey Baldwin today, as well as the relationship he had with Selena Gomez. In an interview with Zane Lowe for the Apple Music station, the singer recalled those mistakes of the past to put in context his decision to take all the time it took, to build a solid relationship with his wife Hailey Baldwin today.

"I told Hailey before going on tour (in 2016), when we were already spending a lot of time together, that I was still suffering a lot and that I had to solve certain things and therefore, I was not ready to commit to her, I didn't want to tell her one thing and end up doing just the opposite. "

I had already done that in the past and I was honest with her, I explained that I was not ready to be faithful, even if I wanted to be, because I was not yet at that point.

Justin Bieber believes that he had difficulties to have a monogamous lifestyle (that he is married to a single spouse or has sexual relations with only one person), together with Hailey Baldwin due to what he lived with his previous girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

Before all that, in my previous relationship, I disappeared and did crazy things and behaved like a savage, I didn't think about anyone but me.









The Canadian singer also revealed that he and Hailey both hurt each other during their dating period, "the point is that, as she loved me, seeing me with other people hurt a lot and that said, she also did things that hurt me and it was too much pain, I had hurt her and she to me and in the end we stopped talking before I hit the road, I was very angry. "

These statements by Justin Bieber come months after Selena Gomez admitted that during her relationship with him, she suffered from psychological abuse, "although I don't want to keep talking about this for the rest of my life, I'm really proud of who I am now, I'm stronger than ever and I found a way to overcome it with the greatest possible grace, "the singer said in an interview about her relationship with Justin.