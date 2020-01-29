TV Shows

Justin Bieber causes repudiation for what he does to his wife

January 28, 2020
Edie Perez
He circulates a video on Instagram in which Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin appear together, but for what he does, he is listed as disgusting, and apparently everyone has already seen it.

The video has already gone viral, some news portals report, but the images are not pleasant at all. In them you can see Justin Bieber next to his wife, who does something not pleasant.

Justin Bieber moistens one of his fingers with his saliva and then puts it in his wife's ear. Many users refer to the video as "disgusting", although others call it romantic.

Supposedly what Justin does to Hailey is not bad, and many husbands do it. It is a good mood or a game between husband and wife, others cite.




The famous couple married in October 2019, just one month after having a civil ceremony. In both ceremonies were his closest friends and family.

The formal bada took place at the Montage Palmetto Bluff resort in Bluffton, South Carolina and about 150 guests attended, international media reported at the time.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Usher, Ed Sheeran and Jaden Smith, among other celebrities, were some of those who attended Justin and Hailey's wedding.

Edie Perez

