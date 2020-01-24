Justin Bieber breaks into tears after describing his toughest challenges

Share it:

The American singer Justin Bieber could not do more and broke into tears in front of his fans after revealing the hard challenges he has had to face in the last two years and took the opportunity to thank all those people who have supported him and helped him overcome it.

According to Variety magazine, the singer failed to contain the tears before hundreds of people who attended the previous presentation of his next album "Changes", held at the Village Recorders in Los Angeles, California, during the week of the Grammy 2020, this after remembering the immense depression he suffered when he became an adult.

In addition, he added a strong and delicate message in which he said: "I don't even think I should be alive, it doesn't matter if you prosper," which caused great concern among everyone present. He also decided to thank his representative, businessman Scooter Braun, who has serious problems with singer Taylor Swift, after buying Big Machine Records and leaving her without the right to her music.

You walked with me through a lot of dirt, "Bieber told Braun trying to hold back the tears.

He admitted that in those hard moments of his life he was not sure who to turn to, or who to trust, because they were very difficult times, he also recalled "having grown up in the industry and being harmed by the industry and the people who work in it ".

With his voice cut and trembling, Justin assured that it was God who helped him in the dark times. "There is power in weakness," and he added that his new record material is a reflection of that … "Thank you for loving me at my worst."

Among the acknowledgments he gave at the meeting, one dedicated to his wife, the super model Hailey Bieber, who starred in the documentary series "Justin Bieber: Seasons", which will premiere on January 27 and can be seen on the YouTube Premium platform.

I love you with all my heart … and I am very proud of us, "he explained.

Finally, he thanked all the people who are close to him, because in addition to Braun the singer teams up with Allison Daye, the composer Poo Bear and the photographer Alfredo Flores, who told him that, even though he cheated on him with Ariana Grande , "That's fine. I'm very grateful."

Recall that the singer Justin Bieber had very strong and dark moments in recent years, this due to poor mental health that he presented for some hard moments he lived in the past and also for some others of his present such as the attack of various paparazis and harsh criticism of Internet users.