Justin Bieber announces his return to the stage in a most meaningful video

What exactly did Selena Gomez do while Justin and Hailey Bieber said yes, I want? Spoiler: something very useful.

Justin Bieber It takes a few days / weeks / months very mysterious on Instagram. He started challenging his followers to give him 20 million likes to launch a new song before Christmas. However, the only new song we have heard from the Canadian singer before the holidays has been none other than the "mash up" that a fan has done with "Sorry" and "Lose you to Love Me" by Selena Gomez.

Luckily for the rest of his fans, it seems that we will have Justin Bieber for a while in 2020. The artist has uploaded a video to YouTube whose description is full of concert dates in what will be his 2020 tour. Further, Justin has become melancholic again and has given the great news of a new album with a video and a most meaningful story.

Justin Bieber announces the date of his concerts for 2020 in a YouTube video

The truth is that this year Justin Bieber It's rising from the ashes. We don't know if everything will be thanks to his new wife, Hailey Bieber, but surely some motivation has meant for the artist. This is the YouTube video in which he announced what everyone (including his wife) was waiting for.

Of all the music I've done, this is the one I like the most

"As human beings, we are all imperfect. Thanks to my past, my mistakes and everything I've had to go through, I'm right where I should be. God has me where he wants me to be, "the video began, just before a huge typography with the name of 'NEW ALBUM' It will occupy the entire screen. "I think this album is going to be different from the rest given the situation I am in right now in my life." Right after, the title of ‘NEW TOUR’. "I really want to sing on the tour. We all have stories and I have a lot to share mine. Of all the music I've done, this is the one I like the most".

Apparently, the first single is titled ‘YUMMY’ and it's the background song that sounds under Justin Bieber's "off" voice in the video.