Justin Bieber announces documentary series "Justin Bieber: Seasons"

Last week Justin Bieber thrilled all his fans after revealing his new projects for the year 2020 including new music, world tour and a documentary series about his life after his constant fight against mental illnesses that he suffered during 2018 and 2019 .

Now and again, Justin announced his new documentary series "Justin Bieber: Seasons", which will consist of a 10-hour series of episodes that will show the pop singer during the process of healing his mental health problems and the recording of his new album, among other important aspects in his life.

This documentary will be released on the 27th of 2020, and will be produced by YouTube, under its Premium YouTube Originals project seal. It was precisely where the interpreter of Sorry began his career for the year 2008 and 2009.

When I was starting, YouTube gave me a platform where I could share my music, experiences and special moments with my community, "Justin said in an official statement.

The series is directed by Michael D. Ratner and is part of YouTube Originals, will tell without restrictions the life of the singer and the creative process of his new album after four years of absence, in addition, he will reveal unpublished images of his wedding with Hailey Bieber.









It will be on December 31 when the first single titled "Yummy", I arrived at the digital music platforms, on January 3 when he released his new album, which gave no more specifications and on January 27 when he launched his documentary series, it should be noted that the tour announcement and their respective dates already He did today.

Apparently 2020 is going to be the great year of pop music, as singers like Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and probably Ariana Grande make triumphant returns with new music.