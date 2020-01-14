Justin Bieber and his new topic would be linked to cases of sexual abuse

Share it:

Justin Bieber has just premiered the Yummy theme and after that it already unleashes controversy in social networks and rumors that this topic would be related to the controversial Pizza Gate, which consists of a group of pedophiles who lead the music industry.

The famous Justin Bieber is now involved in a series of dimes and diretes since, according to reports in different news portals, a strange and dark theory emerges about the new musical production of the singer, who is originally from Canada.

And it is the Twitter user @taeggukhobi who believes that the single would be related to the controversial Pizza Gate, which gave much to talk about in past years.

Pizzagate is a sect run by politicians of great power, such as Hilary Clinton and others who are dedicated to pedophilia. Cheese Pizza> (C) heese (P) izza> CP> Child Porn ”, writes on Twitter @taeggukhobi

Few know but Justin has been in the industry since he was a child and on several occasions he was exposed to sexual harassment such as from LA Reid who basically said this about him when he was a child "it was beautiful, as only a woman can be" . pic.twitter.com/TH9m8L9sD1 – rose; ⁷ (@taeggukhobi)

Yummy causes controversy because it is well known that Bieber has been in music since childhood and has even been professionally associated with people reported by harassment, the Formula Group portal shares.

Justin Bieber became famous in many countries since he was a child and as he grew up, his fame grew.

The advertising campaign of Yummy is related to Pizza Gate and ensures that it is very direct; For example, the image of the single is a pizza and the promotion of the Bieber song was made through babies.

Something that attracts attention is also that the singer of other themes such as Sorry and Baby places himself as a "dish" at a dinner where powerful people meet.

Many point out that this is only a black campaign, while others say it is a way of incriminating Hillary Clinton, as she was related to the aforementioned Pizza Gate group.

The Pizza Gate has caused controversy and is for many the construction of a great lie in social networks in which the Democratic Party is linked to a network of pedophilia and child trafficking.