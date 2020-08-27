Justice League, Zack Snyder will pay homage to Batman v Superman with sensational titles!

Share it:

During a recent promotional interview the director Zack Snyder revealed that the highly anticipated Justice League: The Snyder Cut will open with a retelling of Superman’s death from the author’s previous film, that is Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

But, based on what the director revealed during his chat with Reel in Motion, it seems that fans will have to expect some changes related to that scene, as Snyder has confirmed that Superman’s death will be revisited on HBO Max.

“It’s part of how the opening credits will be displayed“he explained, comparing the sequence to the way Batman v Superman showed the deaths of Thomas and Martha Wayne in its famous introductory scene. “There’s a part where Superman uses this kryptonite spear, and in that moment, you know, we see a lot of this weird negative energy coming out of Doomsday. So to imagine the Justice League introductory scene you have to think about that kind of frame rate, that kind of super slow motion, it’s kind of the image we’re going to use to relive that moment. Let’s call it a kind of retelling, somehow“.

Snyder, whose opening title sequences have been particularly popular since his adaptation of Watchmen, has also promised that the sequence will be very significant for Lois Lane, since it establishes the “trajectory of its narrative arc throughout the Justice League“, in terms of how he will react to Clark’s death. What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

For more details, we refer you to the trailer for Justice League and the Everycult of Batman v Superman.